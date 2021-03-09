Jordanian Makeup Artist Hindash Shares The First Product From His New Beauty Line

Celebrity makeup artist Mohammed Hindash has revealed the first product from his new beauty line on Instagram.

The Dubai-based artist’s first product in his Hindash Cosmetic ranges, which is expected to hit the market this month, is a palette called Beautopsy.

It “is a pressed pigment gradient palette that consists of vegan, multi-use shades that can be used as eyeshadow, blush, contour, highlight, eyeliner and brow powders,” Hindash wrote to his 1.1 million followers.

The “buildable formula” consists of 12 shades in six gradient pans that are said to work on all skin tones.

The palette is inspired by his background as a painter, he said on Instagram.

He has worked with some of the world’s most renowned celebrities, such as British model Naomi Campbell, “Mean Girls” actress Lindsay Lohan, US model Chanel Iman, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and more.