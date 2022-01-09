Josh Duhamel Announces His Engagement to Audra Mari

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

The Safe Haven actor announced the exciting news on his Instagram page on Saturday, the actor posted a photo taken moments after his sweet message in a bottle proposal on the beach.

Duhamel, 49, popped the question to Mari, 28, by writing, “Audra Diane Mari, Will you Marry me?” on a piece of paper with burned edges.

“It’s on!!” he captioned it. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

“I love you!! ” Mari commented.

Josh's ex-wife singer Fergie congratulated the happy couple as she wrote: ''Congrats!!!'' alongside multiple green hearts.

Also congratulating the happy couple was Glen Powell and Matt Lanter, as Powel wrote: “So happy for you!!!! Let’s go looooooove!!!!!” white Lanter added, “Congrats my man!”

Duhamel and Audra, who was also Miss North Dakota USA 2014 have been dating since 2019.

The “Transformers” star finalized his divorce from Fergie in November of that same year.

Josh and Fergie share one child together: son Axl, who is 8 years old.

Duhamel spoke supportively of Fergie and about his hopes for growing his family. “I want to have more kids in the next few years,” he told Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2018, saying he was looking for a partner young enough to have children. "I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”