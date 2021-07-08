Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Fit Physique in a Tiny Bikini

by Alexandra Abumuhor

The 32-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” star was spotted wearing a silver printed two-piece while enjoying drinks on a yacht with family and friends.

Over the long weekend, Julianne gave her Instagram followers an update on her summer outfits, as she also donned a tiny bright yellow bikini.

Hough posted a snap featuring her showing off some Yoga moves on the back of a boat, the pro dancer spent a long weekend in Italy where she stayed at the exclusive hotel La Conca del Sogno in Capri.

The sea wasn't the only thing Hough enjoyed during her vacation, the 'Footloose' actress found a local fruit stand, she shared two snaps wearing an orange summer dress as she posed next to the stand, ''found the most gorgeous fruit stand on the side of the Positano cliff side and the adorable Italian owner grabbed my phone out of my hand and said “photoshoot” and started snapping these shots! I am now permanently a resident of Italy and will be a fruit purveyor from here on out! BaBye ''





Julianne has been on the move this summer. Right now, her Instagram Stories tell us that the Rock of Ages star is making her way around Italy, visiting Capri and Positano along the Amalfi Coast.

Before traveling around Italy, Julianne enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with her close friend Canadian actress Nina Dobrev.

She shared several photos and videos from their girls night out in a post on Instagram on Thursday, which included a clip of Nina playfully pretending to pour a bottle of their wine in her mouth.