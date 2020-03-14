Justin Bieber Brushes Off His Fears Surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic

Justin Bieber appeared to have brushed off his recent fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as he stepped out with his wife Hailey on Friday.

The couple tried to wipe away their worries while making an impromptu stop at a car wash to take some pictures of a pink sign that read: 'Super Fresh Super Clean.'

It comes just hours after Justin was spotted wearing a protective face mask, as the coronvirus pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in the US.

Both Justin and Hailey whipped out their phones and snapped away at the painted advert that also included a bevy of bubbles all along the wall and around the catch-phrase.

After taking a few pictures of just the wall, the Yummy singer jumped in front of the camera and had his wife shoot some snaps of him striking a number of poses with the sign just a few feet behind him.

The pink backdrop was a near perfect match to the beanie cap he was wearing during a break in the rare rain that's been falling in the LA region over the last few days.

He also donned grey draw-string pants, a white long-sleeve Drew shirt and sneakers that looked brand new.

Hailey kept it super-casual by barring her legs in tight black shorts with a white hoodie and white sneakers and socks.

The model appeared to keep a low profile by pulling the hood over her head and covering her face when she got out of their Mercedes Benz SUV.

Earlier in the day, while wearing the surgical mask, Justin showed off his newly cut tresses that still have some blonde tips, giving it a two-tone look.

In recent weeks, the singer has been prepping for his upcoming, Changes Tour, that's slated to kick-off on May 14 in Seattle, Washington.

Just last week several stadium dates were downsized to adjacent arenas due to 'unforeseen circumstances,' according to his team.

The North American trek, in support of his fifth studio album, Changes, goes through until September 26 with a massive show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in New Jersey.