Justin Bieber Pees in Public Pictures

Published October 6th, 2022 - 08:50 GMT
Justin Bieber
Over the weekend, Justin Bieber was caught on camera urinating while playing a round of golf with his pants down to his knees.
Hardly any other celebrity is followed in such an extreme way around every corner.
Justin Bieber had looked for a bathroom on the noble golf course, but could not find one. His partner then pointed to a tree, which he eventually used as a quiet place.

Justin Bieber


When his body's basic necessities overcame him, Justin Bieber was in Los Angeles at a high-end golf course and was forced to relieve himself behind a tree.
The pictures show Justin Bieber laughing as he urinated, perhaps because so few people would dare to do the same.

Justin Bieber


When Justin left the area of the field to respond to his needs, he was wearing a cream-colored ensemble consisting of shorts, a t-shirt, and a cap.
This comes after Get your girl before I get mad': Kanye West hits out at Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.
On Wednesday, Kanye West continued his social media rampage by targeting Justin Bieber's wife Hailey.
The model, 25, defended contributing Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she criticized the rapper's White Lives Matter shirts, prompting the 45-year-old artist to harass her on Instagram.
West addressed the Baby hitmaker directly in a piece that also mocked artist John Legend and the editor of Vogue, writing, "Justin bieber  fetch your girl before I get crazy."

Justin Bieber


Online headline asking the "Baby" singer whether he was "canceled" and defending Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against the model's "White Lives Matter" shirt. Wait, was I canceled once more? Please let me know, Justin," the caption said.

Justin Bieber


The response sparked a lot of responses from Kanye's fans who were curious about what would happen next. One follower replied, "Damn...this is getting exciting," while another yelled, "No one can cancel ye!" A fourth person wrote, "Justin bieber let him know!" after a third person said, "Justin please let him know."

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri 


 

