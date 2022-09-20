Kanye West Reveals He Has Never Read a Single Book

Kanye West has given yet another unusual remark! The rapper on an episode of the Alo Mind Full podcast revealed that he hasn't read a single book in his life.

Kanye West further told hosts, Danny Harris and Alyson Wilson, "Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli."

His statement has shocked many because ironically, Kanye runs a school in California - DONDA Academy.

Listen to the podcast here.

Also, the statement comes right after a Page Six report that revealed Kanye West's "secretive school" called Donda Academy makes parents sign an NDA or non-disclosure agreement for enrolment.

The statements of two parents, whose kids have been attending the school, confirming the news were quoted by Page Six. However, Tamar Andrews, a consultant to the school, tried to debunk the families' claims.

Page Six further quoted a Rolling Stones report wherein Tamar revealed that "the parents of each student only have to sign an informal agreement -- but didn't specify what that agreement was."

"Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school," Andrews added.

"The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we're there ... there is also certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don't know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse."

Malik Yusef, Kanye West's longtime friend and collaborator, agreed, saying the school provides students with opportunities that other institutions do not.

"The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees," he added. "I don't think Kanye needs to tell the world what he's doing so that he can be under more scrutiny."

According to Page Six, the tuition fee of the school is around USD15,000 a year but nearly half the children admitted there have received some scholarship or financial aid.

However, Andrews confirmed the Christian academy is still in the process of becoming accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

According to the US news portal, maybe this is why Kim Kardashian is hesitant about sending her kids to school. Earlier this month, Kanye asked Kim to send their kids to the academy and split their education between their Los Angeles school and Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.