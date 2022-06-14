Justin Bieber Shares Updates on His Facial Paralysis Health Crisis

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber announced on his official social media page that he suffers from 'Ramsay Hunt Syndrome'

This syndrome has affected Justin Bieber's face as it causes paralysis, Justin announced the news with a video, where he showed fans how half of his face is 100% paralyzed, and that he is unable to blink nor move any part of his right side of the face.

And now, the Peaches singer shared with his followers an update on his latest health battle, 'Each day has gotten better. and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

It seems clear that Bieber is maintaining a positive attitude amid the situation as he further added, “I know this storm will pass.”