Justin Thomas Picked for Grace Cover of New PGA Tour Video Game

Justin Thomas, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, was revealed as the cover athlete of the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 video game, which is set to release later this summer.

Thomas joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as cover athletes on an officially licensed PGA Tour game. Thomas will be joined by 11 other PGA Tour pros in the game, which also features 15 Tour courses and real-world brands such as Callaway, Adidas and TaylorMade, among others.



"Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA Tour 2K game is a tremendous honor," Thomas said in a statement Thursday. "I'm excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links."

Gamers can create and customize their own players and go through a PGA Tour career mode, complete with FedEx Cup branding. Players also will be able to compete in online matches with others, with formats such as alternate shot, stroke play, skins and scrambles.

PGA Tour 2K21 is a follow-up to The Golf Club 2019, which was the first video game to have official PGA Tour licensing since EA Sports' Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy series came to an end in 2015.

PGA Tour 2K21 is scheduled to release Aug. 21 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Steam.