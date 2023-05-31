Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ celebrates ending of Aile

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ celebrated the ending of his series, Aile, alongisde his co-star, Serenay Sarıkaya.

A new picture has taken the attention of fans of Aile series where co-stars Serenay Sarıkaya and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ took a selfie together behind the scenes of their show where they played the roles of Aslan and Devin.

The audience said their goodbyes to the Aile series with mixed feelings of sadness and enthusiasm to watch what will happen in the last episode of the last season of the Turkish show.

The official account of the Turkish series revealed on Twitter that a party will be heald on Tuesday for the cast and crew of Aile to watch the last episode together.