Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife threatens him with divorce

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife reportedly threatened him with divorce over a kiss scene in the Aile series.

After the great success of the Aile series, a kiss scene between Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and his on-screen sweetheart, Serenay Sarıkaya, caused tension in his relationship with his wife, Başak Dizer, according to Al-Qarar newspaper.

Reports claim that Kivanc Tatlitug's wife allegedly threatened that she would ask for a divorce if he repeated the kiss with his co-star again.

#KıvançTatlıtuğ'un Aile dizisindeki partneri #SerenaySarıkaya ile öpüşme sahneleri evliliğinde kriz yarattı. Başak Dizer'in "Bir daha olursa boşarım" dediği iddia edildi. (Karar ) pic.twitter.com/ttcN3I7x50 — Gazete Vip (@gazetevip) April 3, 2023

Tatlıtuğ have yet to respond to the recent rumors, as the Turkish actor prefers to stay away from media and the press, aiming for a personal and private life.

The series is written by Hakan Bonomo and directed by Ahmet Katıksız. It deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''The Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.