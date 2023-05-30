Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ gives his wife a kiss in rare snap

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ shares a rare picture of him and his wife, Başak Dizer on his Instagram page.

Aile star, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and his fashion designer wife, Başak Dizer proved they are couple goals in a new Instagram story shared on the actor's Instagram page.

Tatlıtuğ can be seen with his arm around Dizer as he gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The Turkish couple tied the knot in the romantic city of Paris, and welcomed their first child on April 15, 2022

The actor revealed that he named his newborn: 'Kurt Eve' as he shared a statement: "Kurt Eve is safely between out arm in good health. Thank God, we can't be more overjoyed. we thank everyone for their well wishes.''

Kıvanç and Dizer decided to name their first child with a compound name, "Kurt Eve Tatlitug", as when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.