Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ shows off surfing skills

ALBAWABA - clearly Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has skills and talents other than acting.

Earlier this week, Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ went to Bodrum to enjoy a summer vacation with his wife Başak Dizer, and their son, Kurt Efe.

Being the successful actor he is, Paparazzi found the location he was in and managed to take pictures of the activities Tatlıtuğ was enjoying during his summer break.

كيفانش تاتليتوغ يستمتع بركوب الأمواج في بودروم 🌊#KıvançTatlıtuğ pic.twitter.com/pmSveEIoEN — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) August 14, 2023

And turns out, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is a surfer. The actor mastered his surfing skills and every wave he passed.

Spending time with the family is Tatlıtuğ's priority as earlier this year he revealed to the public how he manages his time between acting and making time for his son and wife.

The famous Turkish actor makes sure that he only dedicated 8 hours per day on set, so he can go home early to spend time with his almost 2 years old son, Kurt Efe.

Tatlıtuğ is married to Turkish fashion designer, Başak Dizer and is parent to Kurt Efe, the pair chose that name as a reference to when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2016, at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital, Paris.