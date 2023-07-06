  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 6th, 2023 - 09:34 GMT
ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Twitter gets hacked by someone very adorable. 

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ surprised his Twitter followers with unusual tweets, and the text was not readable, as it was a bunch of letters and gibberish. 

Later on, Turkish media revealed that Tatlıtuğ's son adorably stole the phone from his famous father to play with it, and ended up accidentally posting gibberish.

Just last week, the Tatlıtuğ's son, Kurt Efe made his first public appearance with his parents, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and his wife Başak Dizer

The family was shopping at Yalikavak, and the picture taken of them was the first time the public saw the face of their 1-year-old baby, Kurt Eve Tatlıtuğ.

Fans couldn't help but notice how Kurt Efe looks exactly like his father, and a Tweet read: "Like father like son," Another tweet read: "Little Kıvanç."

 

