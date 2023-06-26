1st look at Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's son

ALBAWABA - We now finally have the first look at Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's son.

For the first time, a family picture that features Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, his wife Başak Dizer, and their son was shared on social media.

The family was shopping at Yalikavak, and the picture taken of them was the first time the public saw the face of their 1-year-old baby, Kurt Eve Tatlıtuğ.

Fans couldn't help but notice how Kurt Eve looks exactly like his father, and a Tweet read: "Like father like son," Another tweet read: "Little Kıvanç."

#KıvançTatlıtuğ ve Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ'un oğlu Kurt Efe ilk defa görüntülendi. pic.twitter.com/pTR2T6qXMh — Televizyon Dünyası (@TvDunyasii) June 25, 2023

It is reported that the Tatlıtuğ family are set to start their summer vacation soon with the destination being Greek Islands.

The family just returned from a vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

Kıvanç and Dizer decided to name their first child with a compound name, "Kurt Eve Tatlitug", as when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.

The couple celebrated their marriage on February 19, 2016, at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital, Paris.