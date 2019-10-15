  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. K-Pop Star Sulli, 25, Is Found Dead at Her Home a Month After Causing Controversy by Acci…

K-Pop Star Sulli, 25, Is Found Dead at Her Home a Month After Causing Controversy by Accidentally Showing Her Breasts on Instagram

Published October 15th, 2019 - 07:02 GMT
Sulli 25 Is Found Dead at Her Home Source jelly_jilli Instagram
Sulli, 25, Is Found Dead at Her Home (Source: @jelly_jilli Instagram)

K-pop star Sulli has been found dead at her home a month after she sparked controversy in conservative South Korea by accidentally revealing a nipple on Instagram.


Sulli, 25, had previously suffered a huge amount of online abuse in what became known as the 'no-bra' scandal after she repeatedly showed her nipples on social media.

It is reported that the pop singer then suspended her music career due to the abuse she had received.

Sulli was found by her manager at her home in Seongnam, south of the capital, Seoul at around 3.20pm local time. 

Korean police said that they are working on the assumption that she may have committed suicide.


Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...