K-pop stars accused of Islamophobia, apologize to Muslims

ALBAWABA - K-pop fans are asking BTS' RM and Blackpink to apologize to Muslims after Islamophobia claims.

K-pop is going viral on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and it's for all the wrong reasons! RM, also known as Kim Namjoon is getting attacked after sharing Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion" on his Instagram story.

As a Muslim , I'm a BTS army since 4 years and I love BTS more than you can imagine. But this is totally unacceptable. No one can disrespect our Islam . This is the first time I'm hurt by BTS but I do know they can't hurt anyone . Everyone makes mistakes. Rm apologise to Muslims pic.twitter.com/RX4HJJURf8 — Alyza🇵🇰 (@Alminxjimin) August 16, 2023

Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion" is renowned for its exploration of "not returned" love in the face of religious struggles, the song is extremely controversial as it causes misunderstanding due to its title and the lyrics: "Allahu Akbar" and "If it brings me to my knees, it's a bad religion."

The original idea behind the song is that Frank worships a person who does not feel the same way, he can't accept that and is desperate to change his feelings towards him, hence why it's a bad religion, in conclusion, it's a bad religion to be in love with someone who could never love you.

Some claim the song is about a religious person who struggles with being gay.

And K-pop fans attacked the singer claiming he is listening to an Islamophobic song, and are urging him to share an apology to his Muslim fan base.

One fan wrote: "I’m talking about me and all Muslims that this is shameful because he’s a @/UNICEF ambassador who is supposed to fight racism not to support and what is happening now is he insulting Islam openly?"

Another user wrote: "It’s the biggest mistake he ever made, man you have a big Muslim fandom out there they always respect you as a person makes a change in this sick world! And protect you from hate! This is how you return the favor to them?? RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS."

Other fans went to defend the singer, as one X user penned: "Before you go critiquing Namjoon, please educate yourselves on the song's true meaning. It’s not an Islamophobic song. It’s a song depicting the struggle of being gay while also religious."

Shortly after RM's story, K-pop girl band Blackpink were also attacked on X platform after the band members attended a Frank Ocean concert, and Blackpink fans considered it "insulting" and are also urging the girl group to issue an apology.

JISOO APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS

JENNIE APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS

LISA APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS

BLACKPINK APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS pic.twitter.com/OIR1vovQ4u — Taehyung's lover army. KTH1 IS COMING (@MimAkta98533360) August 17, 2023

how does Blackpink hate Islam while dealing with its fans in this way and interacting with them? Blackpink deserve love and respect.🩷🩷🩷

BLACKPINK APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS pic.twitter.com/aGPXBuGVXD — meow 🐈‍⬛ (@lomlryuj) August 17, 2023

