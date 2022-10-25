Kanye gets dropped by Camille Vasquez and CAA

Earlier this week, Kanye West hired lawyer Camille Vasquez and talent agency CAA to represent his business interests amid his on-going backlash with Adidas.

According to TMZ, Camille told her firm Brown Rudnick that she will no longer work for the rapper amid his anti-Semitic comments.

A source stated: ''After Ye doubled down this weekend, Camille dropped him. The firm still wanted to make it work but on the condition he retract, he wouldn't - so he fired them.'

Meanwhile, MRC studio decided to put a documentary that was produced about Kanye West on hold, and the studio executives said: ''We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

'Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.' the executives added.

This comes after Balenciaga announced that they have also dropped the rapper also due to calling death to Jewish people.

'Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,' Balenciaga's Parent company Kering told WWD.

West's deal with Adidas is worth $220 million annually and $1.5 billion total, per Forbes.

By Alexandra Abumuhor