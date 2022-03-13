Kanye Once Again Rants About Kim Kardashian Letting North Use TikTok

Kanye West rants about Kim Kardashian allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok.

The Donda rapper took to Instagram once again to talk about his daughter North using TikTok, as he believes it could be a bad Influence on her, Kanye posted a screenshot of North's latest video with her mom Kim Kardashian and attached a lengthy comment, ''I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives'' he wrote.

The rapper continued: 'I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that.''

''I’m a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u'' he ended his caption.

He then posted several videos stating that 'he just got off the phone with Kim and asked her to stop antagonizing him with this TikTok thing' he went on to say that he will not be allowing his daughter to be used by TikTok nor Disney.

The 44-year-old then said that he is happy that people can get to see just a small piece of what he is dealing with.

In another video, Kanye talked about why his daughter North was not allowed to go to DONDA2, in addition to the KKW beauty founder not letting her kids attend the Sunday service.

Kanye, who goes by the name 'Ye' wrote in the caption: 'North wasn’t aloud to go to DONDA2 or to the Dovs basketball game now the kids are not allowed to go to Sunday Service'

In a third long video, West said that he wanted to pray for god to watch over him and his four children, 'Saying a prayer that my children can come to Sunday Service' he wrote in the caption.