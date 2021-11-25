Kanye West Believes That God Will Reunite Him With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has found her new love.

And the mouther of four's estranged husband rapper Kanye West has said that God will reunite him with Kardashian because he admitted he made mistakes in her right, and West, 44, spoke about his marriage when he appeared at the Los Angeles Mission to deliver 1,000 meals to Skid Row before the holiday Thanksgiving, the Grammy Award winner said.

"God can solve all these relationships. We've made mistakes. We've made mistakes." He continued,

"I've publicly done things that weren't acceptable as a husband, but right now, for whatever reason I didn't know I'd be in front of that mic - but I'm here to change the narrative."

Oddly enough, Kanye talked about his relationship with Kim, while topping her new romance with... Pete Davidson headlines.

And the American reality TV star and comedian Pete Davidson confirmed their romance after their recent appearances together, as Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, appeared to hold hands on Wednesday while celebrating his birthday in Palm Springs, California.

She must feel happy while they were wandering near her mother's $12 million mansion, Kris Jenner, where they were staying together, which confirmed the existence of an emotional relationship between them, according to the British newspaper, Daily Mail.

Pete Davidson is the reality TV star's first boyfriend after her official split from singer Kanye West in February of this year, while Kanye, 44, who has now legally changed his name to Ye, was briefly linked to model Irina Shayk in June. .



Kardashian was not the first lover in the life of the young actor, as Pete entered into many romantic relationships with a large number of famous women such as Bridgerton star Phoebe Denivore, Kate Beckinsale, and his ex-fiancee, singer Ariana Grande.