Kanye West Buys a New House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West buys a new home across the street from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye's new estate was built in 1955 and is located directly in front of Kim Kardashian's home which the former couple renovated together.

Kim and Kanye's former house is now completely owned by the KKW Beauty founder who pent $23 million buying out Kanye's half back in October.

Kanye's new 3,650 square ft home features four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus a guest studio that has another room and bath attached to the garage.

It was reported that the rapper paid $421,000 over the asking price as he spent 4.5 million dollars on the new pad.

Previously, Kanye bought a home in Malibu for $57.3 million.