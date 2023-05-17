Kanye's wife models nearly naked for Yeezy

ALBAWABA - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori modeled for a new Yeezy fashion line.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori left a little for the imagination for Yeezy's latest fashion line.

Censori did not have any actual clothes on but was covered with a black square made of tape on the chest area, and a black cross on her rear that leads up to cover her vagina.

The architect finished the look with very high black boots. The outfit was designed by Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Ogunlesi shared the look on Instagram and simply captioned it with a black plus sign and a black heart.