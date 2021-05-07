Kate Ferdinand Lost her Ability to Walk for 6 Weeks

Kate Ferdinand struggled to walk for six weeks after her caesarean section.

The 29-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, a son named Cree, in December and had to undergo an emergency C-section to deliver her baby safely.

And now, Kate – who has her son with her husband Rio Ferdinand – has said she was unable to leave her room for over a month while she recovered.

She said: "I had an emergency C-section, that's like major stomach surgery, so you really have to ease yourself back in and listen to what the doctor said.

"I don't think I could train for six weeks, I didn't even really walk for six weeks I don't think, and then I've been gradually building it up slowly.”

Kate was left “traumatised” by her C-section, and said she “struggled” when she returned from hospital because she couldn’t do all the things she wanted.

She added: "I did really struggle. I think I was a bit traumatised because I wasn't expecting the C-section and I struggled with the fact I couldn't do things with Cree and the big kids and it was Christmas.

"I do suffer with anxiety and my anxiety was at an all-time high in those times.

"It was difficult and when you're in that stage you can't see a way out, but now looking back at it I feel it was just normal.



"I feel so much better and I'm in a good place.

"It was the trauma from the operation, the lack of normality, it was a lockdown, I couldn't see people, I couldn't leave my bedroom because I was too sore.

"All of those things, it was difficult, but looking back I've come so far. What women go through, it's amazing really."

The former ‘Only Way Is Essex’ star – who is also step-mother to Rio’s three children from his marriage to late wife Rebecca Ellison – is now “listening to [her] body” to make sure she takes things slow as she starts to get back to normal.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I am just listening to my body I'm not doing anything if I feel like it's pulled or it's just a little bit too much I'll just stop.

"I was a bit of machine before I had a baby I realise, just a crazy workout machine, and now I just take it as it comes.

"I'll try and do as much as I can but if it doesn't feel right on my scar I'll just tone it down.”