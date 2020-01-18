Kate Hudson wants to 'Building Empire, Still Sing and Act'

Kate Hudson wants to "build an empire".

The 40-year-old star balances her career as an actress alongside her athletics clothing brand Fabletics and raising her three kids - Ryder, 16, whom she has with Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with Matt Bellamy, and 15-month-old Rani with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - and sources have now said she's keen to branch out even further and take on different projects.

Kate also runs a new podcast, has her own brand of vodka, and wants to keep pursuing her singing career.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "She's up early working out, getting the kids ready for school and going to work, and she still finds the energy to go to dinner with girlfriends or cook dinner for the family when she gets home.

"She's building an empire, and still singing and acting. She wants to do it all."

And although there's a lot on her plate, Kate couldn't be happier.

The source added: "She's balancing a lot of different things, but she's very content and feels really fulfilled."

Kate also has the support of her boyfriend Danny, who is on hand to take over the parenting duties when the 'Almost Famous' star is busy with her hectic career.

The insider said of Danny: "He's a very hands-on dad and a true partner, and they're a great team."

Meanwhile, Kate herself previously spoke about her busy lifestyle, saying she makes sure to "shut off" her phone when she comes home from work so that she can be completely present for her brood.

She said: "If I come in 9 to 5, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life. I try not to let work spill into time with the kids."