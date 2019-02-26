Kate Mara and Husband Jamie Bell Expecting Their First Child

Mara showed off her growing belly in a minidress (Source: katemara / Instagram )

Kate Mara confirmed she's expecting her first child at an Oscars party.

The 35-year-old actress debuted her baby bump Sunday during a date night with her husband, actor Jamie Bell, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Mara showed off her growing belly in a white Giambattista Valli lace minidress. She shared a photo from the party on Sunday on Instagram and confirmed her pregnancy in the caption.

"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," the former House of Cards star wrote.

Entertainment Tonight reported Mara's pregnancy in January after the actress attended the Golden Globe Awards. Page Six said Mara shared her baby news with a friend and actress Emily Blunt at the awards show.

Bell is already a parent to 5-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. Mara previously told Us Weekly she loves kids and enjoys being a stepmother.

"I come from a really, really big family and I've had kids around me my entire life," the actress said.

"Family is everything to me and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times," she added.

Mara, the sister of actress Rooney Mara, met Bell on the set of the 2015 remake of Fantastic Four. The couple married in July 2017.