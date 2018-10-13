Katie Holmes Wondered if Her Home is Spied on by Church of Scientology

Katie Holmes (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for DSW Disable alert for Katie Holmes Follow >

After stepping out in Pretty Woman-like boots in New York City earlier this week, Katie Holmes went for a chic olive look during a Thursday outing.

Holmes, 39, was spotted solo in the Big Apple, where the actress seen carrying a bag from DSW after a quick shopping excursion.

The Logan Lucky actress has recently been spotted rocking a number of different looks, while seen with boyfriend Jamie Foxx and daughter Suri.

Holmes wore a loose olive green fleece top over a light grey t-shirt with dark grey leggings and tan boots.

The Ohio-born beauty was also seen wearing dark sunglasses and a bracelet, while holding her DSW bag and a water bottle in one hand and keeping the other hand in her pocket.

Her outing also comes days after a report claimed her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, hasn't seen his daughter with Holmes, Suri, 12, in years.

An US Weekly report from last week claims that Cruise's divorce agreement with Holmes says the actor can visit his daughter up to 10 days a month.

A source claimed that Cruise has simply chosen not to see Suri, because she is not a part of Scientology.

It is believed that Holmes signed a non-disclosure agreement where she couldn't say anything bad about Scientology.

A new report from Life & Style on Thursday claims that Holmes has wondered if her home is being spied on by the Church of Scientology, and that Cruise still has a level of 'control' over Holmes, six years after they split up.

The unnamed source also backs up claims that Holmes did in fact sign a non-disclosure agreement, adding that the, 'agreements don’t have an end date,' meaning Holmes will likely never get to say a disparaging word about Scientology, without the risk of losing her child.

Still, the source believes Holmes got the last laugh, so to speak, since, 'Katie’s greatest revenge on Tom is that she and Suri have such a great life together.'

Holmes most recently had a brief appearance in Ocean's Eight, and she starred in a Fox pilot called No Apologies that wasn't picked up to series.

On the big screen, she'll next be seen in Coda, alongside Patrick Stewart and Giancarlo Esposito.

She is also set to star in The Secret with Josh Lucas and Doorman with Jean Reno in the near future.