Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in Colourful Midi Dress

Orlando Bloom was proudly gushing about his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry on Saturday, after she displayed her growing baby bump at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 event in Australia.

The British actor, 43, shared a snap of the singer in a stylish multicoloured dress with the sweet caption: 'My baby's blooming [sic],' just days after it was revealed the couple are expecting their first child.

Kate, 35, showed off her incredible bump in her colourful midi dress as she arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, having travelled down under to perform a benefit concert following the devastating bushfires.

Katy's was every inch the flowing mother-to-be in a stylish frock in a multitude of colours, easily allowing for a glimpse of her growing bump.

She styled her peroxide blonde hair in a trendy bob and accessorised with strappy orange heels and eccentric earrings.

The Fireworks songstress certainly had a pregnancy glow about her, and was smiling brightly as she posed for photos.

Her makeup included defined brows, a soft pink eye shadow, false lashes, a touch of blush and a matte pink lip.

On Thursday morning, Katy revealed her baby bump at the end of the video for her new single Never Worn White.

'There's a lot that's happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,' she said just an hour after the video's premiere on Instagram, while revealing her growing bump.

In the short livestream, Katy revealed her child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his supermodel ex Miranda Kerr, would be born sometime in the summer months.

When asked about her feelings on becoming a mother, she expressed eagerness, as well as overwhelming relief in finally being able to share her news with the world.

She said: 'I'm excited, we're excited, and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.'

Katy and Orlando, 43, were first linked when they were seen flirting at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, and went public with their relationship a few months later in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple parted ways just over a year later in March 2017, but the split wasn't to last and they got back together later that year.

The actor proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019, presenting her with a ruby ring in a classic floral halo design in yellow gold.

The sighting comes as the star revealed there is often 'friction' between herself and fiancé Orlando just days after revealing she is expecting their first child together.

However the singer also admitted that whenever she clashes with her actor beau Orlando on issues, they always come back from it stronger every time.

During an appearance on the On Air With show, Katy said that she sees their differences as a positive, because she believes it makes her a better person.

Referencing her relationship with the heartthrob, Katy revealed on the show: 'I have consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure I keep evolving into the best version of myself,' she said.

'There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful, it can breed a lot of light,' she continued.

'It's just one of those relationships. I don't know about anyone else who's listening what kind of relationships they've had - and I've had many - but it's like we basically, we get down to the matt and come back up every time,' she added.

Meanwhile, Katy is in town for the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

She will then perform at a free concert for Victoria's bushfire-ravaged community at Bright's Pioneer Park on March 11.

Locals from the bushfire-affected town of Corryong will be bussed to the concert, with tickets also allocated to communities in the northeast and emergency services workers.

Victoria's alpine region relies heavily on tourism and suffered last summer as visitors avoided the area due to the heavy smoke haze and bushfire fears.

'As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly (heartbroken emoji) by the Australian bushfires,' Katy posted to Instagram.