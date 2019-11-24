Keeping up With the Khourys! Elissa With Her Siblings in Canada & Rare Appearance by Her Sister Norma

Queen of sensation and Lebanese singer Elissa made her debut with her sister Norma during their stay in Canada where the songstress was performing in concert.

The family photo of the three siblings received lots of love from fans of Elissa immediately after she posted it on Instagram, especially as this was the first time she appeared with Norma, according to her followers.

The Ajmal Ehsas songstress surprised her fans with the photo, especially since she does not typically publish pictures of her sister, and normally only talks about her during interviews.

Elissa captioned the photo taken in Montreal, Canada with a short comment: “Family pic in Canada.”

Later on, the Lebanese singer posted another picture with her sister Norma, captioning it: "With my sister @normakh01 ,love u girl #montreal".