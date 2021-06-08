Keira Knightley Opens up About the 'Depressing' Act of Women Harassment

by: Alexandra Abumuhor

In a new interview with Harper Bazaar, British actress Keira Knightley has described the extent of harassment against women, from groping to threats of violence, as “depressing.”

The 36-year-old shared, that she, like other women, takes precautions when walking home alone due to the threat of negative attention.

Knightley stated that 'literally' every woman she knows has been sexually harassed,'' I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has." the actress said.

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s F***ing depressing," Keira added.

The mother of two also talked about how she and her family have survived the extra time in Lockdown, "We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it. I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings."

The Pride & Prejudice actress has two kids with Klaxons keyboardist James Righton – Edie, born in May 2015, and Delilah, born in September 2019.