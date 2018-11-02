Kelly Clarkson Prefers Spend Time Enjoying Glass of Red Wine

Kelly Clarkson (Twitter)

Kelly Clarkson hates working out.

The 36-year-old pop star - who has kids River, four, and Remington, two, with her husband Brandon Blackstock - has admitted to hating exercise and revealed she much prefers spending her spare time enjoying a glass or two of red wine.

Kelly tweeted: "This just in.... I still hate working out. I'm sweaty, red, and not any thinner [laughing emoji] people say it's good for your heart.... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I'm just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine (sic)"

Kelly's weight has been a source of interest for years, and the chart-topping star previously admitted she can remember it being an issue as far back as 2002.

The singer - who won the inaugural season of 'American Idol' - said: "I was the biggest girl in the show, too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big. Because I was the biggest one on 'Idol', I've kind of always gotten that."

Despite this, the 'Because of You' hitmaker revealed she's more worried about how her fans react to the negative comments than how it could damage her own self-esteem.

She shared: "I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl who's like bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Wow, if they think you're big I must be so fat to them.'

"And it's like, 'You're just who you are.' We are who we are - whatever size. And it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever."