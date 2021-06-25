Kelsea Ballerini Planning to Publish Poetry Book in November

Kelsea Ballerini will release her first poetry book in November.

The 27-year-old country music singer confirmed Thursday that she will release the poetry collection Feel Your Way Through on Nov. 16.

"I've used up all my words writing it so for now to keep it simple... I have spilled twenty-seven years of heart, perspectives, and guts into my debut book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through," Ballerini wrote on Instagram.

Feel Your Way Through features a candid collection of poems, in which Ballerini opens up about family dynamics, relationships, body image, confidence, self-love, sexuality, the lessons of youth and more.



"I've realized that some feelings can't be turned into a song, so I've started writing poems," Ballerini said in a press release. "Just like my songs, they talk about what it's like to be twenty-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world."

Ballerini also painted the book's cover.

Feel Your Way Through is published by Ballantine, an imprint of Random House. The book is available for pre-order now.

Ballerini is known for such singles as "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Peter Pan," "Legends" and "Miss Me More." She released her fourth studio album, Ballerini, in September.