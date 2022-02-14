Kenan İmirzalıoğlu Weight Loss Draws Attention During 'Stars of the Year' Awards Night

“Altınyıldız Classics Stars of the Year Award Ceremony” has met with the winners for the 20th time on the night of February 11. Famous names from the media, art, and business world attended the night organized by Yıldız Technical University.

The 20th edition of “Altınyıldız Classics Stars Of The Year Award Ceremony ” organized by Yıldız Technical University Management Club was held at the Congress and Culture Center in Yıldız Technical University Davutpaşa Campus.

During the night, which was sponsored by men's clothing brand Altınyıldız Classics, awards were given to famous names from the media, art, and business world. Ümit Erdim was the host of the ceremony, in which the award winners were determined by the votes of Yıldız Technical University students.

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Weight Loss

Turkish actor Kenan İmirzalıoğlu has been honored with the "20th-anniversary special award". And as he received the award, he said in his acceptance speech: “As a Yıldız Technical University student, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed from the first year to this day. I would like to dedicate my award to my term teachers, classmates and all Stars.”

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu made a mark on the night. especially after he recently survived coronavirus, was seen for the first time.

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu, who was happy to welcome his second child, has contracted coronavirus.

Imirzalıoğlu stayed away from his wife Sinem Kobal, who was pregnant for the second time, and his daughter Lalin for a certain period of time due to his infection with Covid-19.

Imirzalıoğlu, who survived the virus like a flu, was seen for the first time after days. The weight loss of İmirzalıoğlu, who received an award in the Stars of the Year determined by Yıldız Technical University students, did not go unnoticed.



List of Winners in 'Stars of the Year' Awards Night

Many famous names attended the night held at the Congress and Culture Center in Yıldız Technical University Davutpaşa Campus.

Acun Ilıcalı, who received the "The Most Admired TV Channel of 2021" award on behalf of TV8, received the award for his productions and programs in the television branch.

Derya Uluğ received "The Most Admired Female Singer of 2021" award

"Global success of the year 2021" award was given to Dilan Çiçek Deniz

Alican Yücesoy as "The Most Admired Male Film Actor of 2021"

"The most popular song of 2021" for Zemin and Emir Can İğrek

Madrigal as "The most admired music group of 2021"

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan as "The most admired culture and arts program of 2021"