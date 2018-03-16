Kendall Jenner Denies She's Gay: 'I Don't Have a Gay Bone in My Body'

(Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner says she doesn't have a "gay bone" in her body.

The 22-year-old model and television personality discussed her sexuality and rumored relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin in the April issue of Vogue.

"I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?" Jenner told the magazine. "I'm all down for experience -- not against it whatsover -- but I've never been there before."

"Also, I know I have kind of a... male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently," she said. "But to answer your question: I'm not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that."

Jenner suggested the speculation about her sexuality stems from her keeping her relationships largely private.

"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy," she said. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don't want to, like, look crazy."

Jenner has been linked to Griffin since September, but has yet to confirm their relationship. She allowed in the interview that she has a boyfriend.

"I like my private life," the star explained. "I'm happy. He's very nice. I have someone being very nice to me."

People reported in February that Jenner and Griffin are "still involved," but have "cooled off" since the NBA player's trade from the Los Angeles Clippersto the Detroit Pistons.

"They've definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama," a source said. "He got traded and isn't local anymore, so they've grown apart a bit just because of distance. They're still involved."



