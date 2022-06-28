Kendall Jenner Shares FULLY Nude Picture Amid Devin Booker Split

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her 245M followers a fully nude picture.



The picture, which now has over 8.5 million likes featured the supermodel laying on her stomach on a sun-bed, wearing nothing but a baseball cap, and she was using her Iphone.

Kendall's naked picture was uploaded alongside a set of random pictures, one picture shows Jenner rising a horse, a video of a sunset captured from a car, a room filled with plants, and a food plate.

This is the first Instagram post the 26 year old shared amid her breakup from NBA player Devin Booker, which was later reported that the couple ended their romance because Booker did not want to marry Kendall as he wanted to focus on his career.

A source revealed: “Kendall feels like [she and Devin] are on different paths,” while another said the two “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

The source also made note that it was Kendall who initially asked for “space,” though “they have been in touch since and do care about one another.”

However, the couple did not confirm the reason behind their break up.