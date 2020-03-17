Kendall Jenner Wears a Sexy Latex Outfit in New Instagram Post

But now as much of California goes on lockdown it seems isolation has taken Kendall Jenner down memory lane.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared some sultry photos from a photoshoot she did back in 2018.

Kendall opted for the latex one piece that drew attention to her incredibly tiny waist and long lean legs.

​

The beauty teamed the look with a pair of vintage Louis Vuitton stockings that made their runway debut back in 2008.

She completed her sexy ensemble with black Jimmy Choo patent pumps.

​

Kendall's hair was styled up into a voluminous updo with a long fringe framing her porcelain face.

The reality star had a simple glam complete with contoured cheekbones and a nude plump pout.

All shots taken by the popular KarJenner clan's photographer Sasha Samsonova with her tresses styled by Jen Atkin and makeup by Mary Phillips.

​

In one photo she squatted, facing a car and with her back to the camera, with her knees spread.

A second photo shows her in the same outfit, leaning against the trunk of a vintage car.

Her posts come a day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all non-essential businesses, including gyms, bars, movie theaters, concert halls and dining in at restaurants closed amid the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.