Kerem and Hande Share Unseen Pictures From Their Maldives Trip

Yesterday, Newly couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have shared unseen footage from their romantic getaway to Maldives.

Beautiful Turkish star Hande Erçel was the first one to post two images on her official Instagram account followed by 21.5 million followers.

Erçel gave us the perfect tropical shot as she stood before a leaning palm tree across the sea, as she sported one-piece blue swimsuit and hid her beautiful eyes behind a dark pair of shades.

As long as no caption was needed for the beautiful scenery, the star who plays Eda Yıldız in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) left a blue heart emoji only.

Among the 2.8 million likes and 34K comments that Hande's picture received, one particular comment stood out, it was from hubby Kerem Bürsin.

The handsome star left a face with thermometer emoji to express how hot Hande looked to the point that made him sick.

Few hours later, it was handsome hubby Kerem Bürsin who dazzled his girlfriend Hande Erçel with a picture he shared with his 7.8 million followers on Instagram.

In the picture, the hunky star sat on the beach as he gazed into the stunning horizon, showing off his muscular physique and man bun.

The actor who plays Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapimi left the picture captionless, but bae Hande Erçel left the best comment of all, a speak-no-evil monkey and a smiling face with sunglasses emojis.

News first broke about the Maldives trip on April 19, when Kerem and Hande's picture was leaked by their fans as they were dining in a restaurant in the tropical islands.

After spending one week togther in Maldives, they announced their relationship.

The Maldives trip was the break Kerem and Hande took after season 1 of Sen Çal Kapimi has ended.

Season 2 is going to be premiered on June 9 on FOX.