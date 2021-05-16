Hande Erçel Has a Daughter and Kerem Bürsin Not The Father?! Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2 Trailer Released

Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) new season release date has been revealed.

Sen Çal Kapimi season 2 trailer has been released by the producing company, MF Production's Instagram account, they also revealed release date and time of the series directed by Altan Dönmez and written by Ayşe Üner Kutlu.

Number of fans of the show increase day by day in different countries, never falling from the trendtopic lists on Twitter during broadcasting, and continues to fascinate viewers with its romantic scenes.

Season 2 of Sen Çal Kapimi is no different than season 1, as it meets the audience's ambitious with the recently released trailer.

Events of season two will take place 5 years later, as it begins with Kerem (Serkan Bolat) receiving an award, then he's surprised to see Hande (Eda Yıldız) walking down the stairs after she received an award too.

When Serkan asks Eda what she's been hiding from him, a little girl's voice is heard asking Eda: "Mummy, is this my father?"

Then the trailer ends with Bürsin looking shocked and following Hande and her little girl, who leaves her shoe like Cinderella fairytail.

Some viewers commented that developments in season two are "illogical", while others speculated that Eda and Serkan would separate, and she hides that she was pregnant from him.

Sen Çal Kapimi season two will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 20.00 Turkey time on FOX.

The series official Instagram account captioned the trailer: "Love again? I never open my door."

Season 2 cast will include: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, as well as Neslihan Yeldan, Evrim Doğan, Anıl İlter, Elçin Afacan, Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, Alican Aytekin, Sarp Bozkurt and Sinan Albayrak.