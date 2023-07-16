Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur go on coffee date

ALBAWABA - Turkish co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan were spotted getting coffee on the set of Ya Çok Seversen.

Actors Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan are starring in a new Turkish drama, Ya Çok Seversen, the series airs every Thursday on Kanal D, and since its release, the show has aired two episodes that gained a huge amount of views and attention.

Ya Çok Seversen marks the first return for Bürsin after his series, Sen Çal Kapımı alongside his ex-girlfriend Hande Erçel.

And while the 36-year-old was on the set of his current series alongside Hafsanur Sancaktutan, the pair decided to take a break and head for a quick coffee run.

The co-stars were surrounded by fans and paparazzi to snap a few pictures, and the Turkish stars told the paparazzi: "We are just here for a coffee run, and we're heading back to the set right now."

Bürsin managed to get a few pictures with his fans that surrounded the coffee place.