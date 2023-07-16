  1. Home
Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur go on coffee date

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 16th, 2023
Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan were spotted getting coffee
Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan were spotted getting coffee

ALBAWABA - Turkish co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan were spotted getting coffee on the set of Ya Çok Seversen.

Actors  Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan are starring in a new Turkish drama, Ya Çok Seversen, the series airs every Thursday on Kanal D, and since its release, the show has aired two episodes that gained a huge amount of views and attention. 

Ya Çok Seversen marks the first return for Bürsin after his series, Sen Çal Kapımı alongside his ex-girlfriend Hande Erçel.

And while the 36-year-old was on the set of his current series alongside Hafsanur Sancaktutan, the pair decided to take a break and head for a quick coffee run. 

The co-stars were surrounded by fans and paparazzi to snap a few pictures, and the Turkish stars told the paparazzi: "We are just here for a coffee run, and we're heading back to the set right now."

Bürsin managed to get a few pictures with his fans that surrounded the coffee place. 

 

