  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Announce a Surprising Joint Photoshoot (Video)

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Announce a Surprising Joint Photoshoot (Video)

Published December 10th, 2020 - 09:19 GMT
Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Announce a Surprising Joint Photoshoot (Video)

Their show has been moved to broadcast on Saturdays after it was aired on Wednesdays.

And Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door) co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have made it a habit to share videos and Instagram Lives from behind the scenes prior to every episode of the show with their fans.

In the most recent behind the scenes Instagram Live, a viewer asked the rumored-romantically-involved couple about possible joint photoshoots in the future.

He wrote: "When will you guys do a photoshoot together?"

Kerem was so excited when he read the question, and his first reaction was "Wooooooo" pointing with his finger to mime that it was a good question.

Then he turned to Hande and asked her the same question in Turkish.

They both answered: "We have surprises", then Erçel added: "It is possible that we have many surprises."

Bürsin joined her and said: "very very soon. We have surprises for you."

Last week, the You Knock on My Door star Kerem Bürsin shared a new photo on Instagram taken by Hande Erçel.

We wish they don't mean by a photoshoot taking that picture only, as fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming visual joint project.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerem Bürsin (@thebursin)

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Are in LOVE and They Will Officially Reveal the Relationship on This Date

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...