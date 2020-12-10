Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Announce a Surprising Joint Photoshoot (Video)

Their show has been moved to broadcast on Saturdays after it was aired on Wednesdays.

And Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door) co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have made it a habit to share videos and Instagram Lives from behind the scenes prior to every episode of the show with their fans.

In the most recent behind the scenes Instagram Live, a viewer asked the rumored-romantically-involved couple about possible joint photoshoots in the future.

He wrote: "When will you guys do a photoshoot together?"

Kerem was so excited when he read the question, and his first reaction was "Wooooooo" pointing with his finger to mime that it was a good question.

Then he turned to Hande and asked her the same question in Turkish.

They both answered: "We have surprises", then Erçel added: "It is possible that we have many surprises."

Bürsin joined her and said: "very very soon. We have surprises for you."

Last week, the You Knock on My Door star Kerem Bürsin shared a new photo on Instagram taken by Hande Erçel.

We wish they don't mean by a photoshoot taking that picture only, as fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming visual joint project.