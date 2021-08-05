Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Breakup Claims

Have Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel called it quits on their relationship?!

Social media users have circulated breakup rumors of Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, a few months after announcing it in Maldives.

According to Foochia.com, the rumor started when Kerem Bürsin made statements about breaking up with Hande Erçel in one of the interviews.

The actor added that he and Hande keep their relationship private and that do not mix their personal lives with work when they film Sen Çal Kapımı.

The topic of HanKer breakup was also discussed on Twitter by the couple's fans.

Tweep @Sencalkapimif13 mentioned the possibility of HanKer future separation because of Kerem's jealousy.

'Hande is Super Beautiful & she will be partner with the most Handsome & beautiful Men & bc of her job she must be so close to them & have close scene with them and still being in love with Kerem.'

The same fan added that Hande's inner circle will try and convince her to dump Kerem and get involved with a more handsome actor, adding that pure love in this industry is difficult to keep.

In return, tweep @Bliss83017148 defended Kerem and Hande, and said that Bürsin 'is very handsome inside and outside. That's the most important thing,' and wrote of Erçel: 'As Hande said I know my partner's heart.'

Tweep @Sencalkapimif13 added:

'Just imagine next 2 or 3 years & Hande is Partner with a Super handsome man & their relationship with Kerem is getting cold & not exciting anymore

Everyone will say to Hande that she should break up & she deserves someone better I know this people & this Love is So hard to keep.'

On the same hand, fans were debating the phrase 'inner peace' which Kerem said in his latest interview with Hürriyet newspaper.

Bürsin stated:

'Once you turn 30, the years go by very quickly. It's as if you were 22 the other day. But the most important thing is to find inner peace. What makes it difficult is the life we ​​live and what the system imposes on us. But once you understand what is important and what is not important for you in life, you start to change.. you have to choose.'

Twitter user @MiraLy98 tweeted that actress Nilperi Şahinkaya said of her ex-boyfriend Kerem Bürsin that he's peaceful, but the actor said that he just found inner peace.

'so you're telling that Nilperi who knows him for years said in an interview that he's more peaceful, and kerem just confirmed it by saying that he found his inner peace ? no, just stop.'

so you're telling that nilperi who knows him for years said in an interview that he's more peaceful and kerem just confirmed it by saying that he found his inner peace ? no, just stop 😭 — Mira (@MiraLy98) August 1, 2021

