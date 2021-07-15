Kerem Bürsin HILARIOUSLY Copies Hande Erçel on Instagram Stories.. Watch

It's no secret that Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel are officially in a relationship.

And since the love announcement they made back in April, when they took a romantic break in Maldives, Kerem and Hande, known by their fans as HanKer, are more comfortable sharing the good times they have together on social media.

What's even more enjoyable is when the couple share behind the scenes footage from their joint series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door).

The habbit of HanKer is to promote the weekly episode of the show by going live on Instagram, and sometimes they make juicy statements or treat their fans with a piece of gossip.

Lately, Hande and Kerem were getting ready in the powder room to shoot a scene for Love Is In The Air.

Meanwhile, they were enjoying their time by playing backgammon.

Bürsin won the game with 3-0 score, then started teasing Erçel who was getting her hair done.

Kerem asked Hande what was the score. She answered that she won 2-1 while giving him a smirky smile, then he told her: "Get lost for God's sake."

After the Turkish beauty had her hair done, she used her favorite background filter and posted a short video parading her hairdo on Instagram Stories.

Few minutes later, Hande's boyfriend Kerem Bürsin copied her moves and mocked her on Instagram Stories, in a move that melted HanKer fans.