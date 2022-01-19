Kerem Bürsin Leaves an Angry Comment on Gamze Erçel Birthday Pictures

Hande Ercel's older sister, Gamze Ercel, turned 30.

Gamze Erçel has celebrated her 30th birthday with her husband Caner Yıldırım, her sister Hande and close friends.

Yıldırım, one of the family members who went to Sapanca, shared the celebration photos with his one million followers on his Instagram account.

KEREM WAS NOT INCLUDED

It did not go unnoticed that Caner Yıldırım tagged Kerem Bürsin on Hande Erçel's heart in the photographs. The handsome actor did not take a long time to comment on the pictures.

"I ADORE YOU"

The famous actor dropped the comment "I adore you! And you always exclude me" with a heart emoji under the celebration photo that received more than 260 thousand likes.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SKY"

Hande Erçel, on the other hand, posted a message on social media for her sister's birthday. The beautiful actress wrote the message "My sister was born today... Happy birthday my sky" on the photo they were together.

Erçel and Bürsin, who met on the set of the romantic comedy 'Sen Çal Kapımı', occupied the agenda headlines with the news that they are in love.

LOVE HOLIDAY IN MALDIVES

The couple, who rejected these allegations for a long time, announced their relationship with Gamze Erçel and Caner Yıldırım, sharing their vacation in the Maldives.