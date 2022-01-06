'Quarantine Queen'! First Pictures from Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Joint Quarantine

Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel haven't really got the best kick-start in 2022, as the disease of the decade has been after them, and they both tested positive for Coronavirus.

Although Kerem and Hande preferred not to reveal the sad news with their fans and the public, one of their business managers took the responsibility to share the news with the world.

HanKer Health Condition

Fortunately, both the stars who play Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door/Love Is In The Air) are asymptomatic, according to what the manager shared, adding that they both have already completed their vaccination cycle.

The business manager also added that the on-screen-off-screen lovers are quarantining together, without disclosing whether they are staying at Hande or Kerem's place.

The World Shares HanKer News

The media has circulated Kerem and Hande's infection with Covid-19 news under many titles, such as 'Covid knock on their doors' according to their famous series 'You Knock On My Door', and 'Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel: A Quarantine in the Name of Romance'.

First Pictures from HanKer Quarantine

Since the news broke, Kerem Bürsin remained silent and has not shared anything on his social media platforms.

However, Hande Erçel chose to share some of her daily routines during quarantine.

At first, the face of Nocturne shared a collage image on Instagram Stories with her 26.1 million followers.

The collage included a picture of a bowl of cereal in a Harry Potter cup, in addition to three other sketches drawn by Hande to make time pass, and in the middle of the collage, she added a sticker with the phrase 'Quarantine Queen'.

In another picture share by Erçel, the Turkish beauty revealed that she received an elegant flower arrangement by LYS Flowers Events, without disclosing who was the sender.