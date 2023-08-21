  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerem Bürsin recovers after hospitalization

Kerem Bürsin recovers after hospitalization

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 21st, 2023 - 09:55 GMT
Fans of the Turkish actor wished him well wishes
Fans of the Turkish actor wished him well wishes (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin recovers after health issues.

Also ReadHande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı attend a wedding while Kerem Bürsin admitted to hospitalHande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı attend a wedding while Kerem Bürsin admitted to hospital

Ya Çok Seversen's star Kerem Bürsin was rushed to the hospital last weekend after feeling tired and high fever while on the set of the Turkish series. 

The hospital staff diagnosed him with an infection in his body, after staying at the hospital for reportedly two days before sending him back home. 

Turkish media revealed that Bürsin returned on the set of Ya Çok Seversen and appeared to be in good health after the hospital stay. 

Fans of the Turkish actor wished him well wishes on the comment section and on platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Back in January of 2023, the actor was rumored to have suffered a heart attack after ending his romance with Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

Also ReadHande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı attend a wedding while Kerem Bürsin admitted to hospitalKerem Bürsin's Ya Çok Seversen is the most-watched series

The rumors claimed that Bürsin had a cardiac arrest while in Canada, where he spent the holidays with his family after his breakup with Erçel.  

But shortly after the news spread, it was revealed that it was just rumors and the actor was in good health. 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Kerem BürsinTurkish stars

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now