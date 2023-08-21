Kerem Bürsin recovers after hospitalization

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin recovers after health issues.

Ya Çok Seversen's star Kerem Bürsin was rushed to the hospital last weekend after feeling tired and high fever while on the set of the Turkish series.

The hospital staff diagnosed him with an infection in his body, after staying at the hospital for reportedly two days before sending him back home.

Turkish media revealed that Bürsin returned on the set of Ya Çok Seversen and appeared to be in good health after the hospital stay.

Fans of the Turkish actor wished him well wishes on the comment section and on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Back in January of 2023, the actor was rumored to have suffered a heart attack after ending his romance with Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

The rumors claimed that Bürsin had a cardiac arrest while in Canada, where he spent the holidays with his family after his breakup with Erçel.

But shortly after the news spread, it was revealed that it was just rumors and the actor was in good health.