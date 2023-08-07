Kerem Bürsin's Ya Çok Seversen is the most-watched series

ALBAWABA - Kanal D's Ya Çok Seversen is now the most-watched Turkish series.

Kanal D's Ya Çok Seversen series, produced by Ay Yapım stars Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan and attracts great attention in the whole world, especially in the middle east.

The series is still new with only five episodes being released till now. Ya Çok Seversen is being aired in more than 20 countries across the world.

The Turkish series is being broadcasted in Turkey and on Shahid, which is the streaming platform of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Ya Çok Seversen is now the most-watched TV series on Shahid, the platform that belongs to the MBC group.

The first three episodes of Ya Çok Seversen are the top 3 ratings. It is also in the top 3 of the most-watched series on Russia's digital platform Ivi.ru which airs the series in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia.

Twitter

The drama romance show is produced by Ay Yapım and was first aired July 5, 2023, on the Turkish channel Kanal D. It talks about Ateş (played by Kerem Bürsin) crossing paths with Leyla (played by Hafsanur Sancaktutan) in unexpected circumstances in the middle of a big city. The two characters lead completely different lives, but they feel a strong attraction to each other from the first moment they meet.

Ates has spent his life abroad in a boarding school after his mother's death and learned not to trust anyone. Leyla, on the other hand, makes a living by deceiving people and has never met her real family.

By Alexandra Abumuhor