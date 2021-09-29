Kerem Bürsin Reveals Why He Went Public With His Love to Hande Erçel

Actor from the famous Turkish soap opera Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air), Kerem Bürsin, has spoken about his relationship with Hande Erçel and other aspects of his personal life.

Kerem Bürsin had visited Italy on September 15, and his trip to the European country has been a real hurricane.

The actor was welcomed by dozens of fans at the airport, who were also waiting for him at the doors of his hotel to be able to take a photo with him and have an autograph.

The real reason behind Bürsin's visit was to be hosted by Silvia Toffanin's talk show, Verissimo.

The interview was broadcast last Saturday on September 25, and Kerem tackled several topics about his personal life, from the influence of his family on the man he is today, to his relationship with Hande Erçel.

LOVE WITH HANDE ERÇEL

The couple was surrounded by rumors about a possible romance since the beginning of the broadcast of Sen Çal Kapımı, but this was not confirmed until April 2021.

The actor has confessed that they decided to go public because he wanted to fully live his life, without to hide anything that really makes him happy.

Bürsin has revealed when the love between the two arose. It was not a crush at first sight, but it was happening step by step. They hit it off as partners in fiction and became friends. As he admits, it was something very important.

Kerem said that filming the Turkish soap opera sometimes lasted for 16 hours a day, so it is important to get along with the people around him. In that situation, the love between the two inevitably arose.

After a few months, it was difficult for the actor to see Hande as just a friend. He accepted that there was something more between them and, although they decided to wait a bit, they ended up as a loving couple.

'She is incredible, she is fantastic,' he confessed with sparkling eyes.