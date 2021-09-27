Will Kerem Bursin and Hande Erçel Co-Star in Season 3 of Sen Çal Kapımı?

It has been rumored a while ago that the leading actors, Kerem Bursin and Hande Erçel, from Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) will coincide again on the screen, but it seems that it will not be soon.

When Sen Çal Kapımı ended at the beginning of this month, the next thing many fans wondered was: when will we see Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin together on screen again?

The on-screen and off-screen lovers have always been open to future projects together, and already have stated that they would be willing to work together once more. In fact, there have been strong rumors for months that they would appear in a Netflix movie.

In a recent interview with the actor, Bürsin has treated the subject naturally and it was good news.

'There may be another project together. There is the possibility but not this year, maybe a year from now. Not soon. First we are going to take the time to explore the world and then we will see.'

Will There Be Season 3 of Sen Çal Kapımı?

What Kerem Bursin has flatly confirmed is that Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) is not going to continue.

It seems very clear that the story of Eda and Serkan Bolat has finally come to an end, as Bürsin clearly said in a Live Instagram: "That is over." He also joked about the possibility of meeting them again in 20 years, but at the end of the day, Sen Çal Kapimi has come to an end.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have always confirmed that they had a great time filming the series, so they would like to repeat the experience in the future.

'Sen Çal Kapımı has been a pleasant experience. Very beautiful. Really, very pleasant. Hande and I have talked about that today,' said the actor to fans through Instagram.

He asked his partner if she would work with him again and she assured with a smile: 'You were always a very sweet partner. A supportive and motivating partner, I would always want to work with you again.'

Those words are sure to excite millions of the couple's fans around the world. If they come to release a feature film or a new series together, the studio must already prepare for it to be an international launch, since fans in the Arab world, Brazil, Italy or Spain will not allow only the Turkish public to have access to it.