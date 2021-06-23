Hande Erçel Publicly Responds to Kerem Bürsin's Phrase 'I'm Lucky to Be With Her'

Yesterday, Hande Erçel was caught by paparazzi as she left the consultancy company she affiliates with.

Kerem Bürsin, who declared his love to Hande Erçel in Maldives, said in a recent interview: "I am lucky to be with Hande."

Erçel could not hide her shyness upon being reminded of these words.

Pictured with her dog, Hande told journalists: "I am lucky, he is lucky too, we are both lucky".

She also told them that she is going to be vaccinated on set.

Kerem Bürsin has recently been hosted on Hikayede Kalmasın 'Let's Stay in the Story' show.

Talking about his relationship with Hande Erçel, Bürsin said: "We had not met before, we are talking about the first day we met, we came together because of work. We turned from friends to close friends, and we supported each other in difficult times. After a point, of course, 'God, I wonder?' We said. We are lucky. I am lucky to be with Hande."

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, who rejected the 'love' news about them for a long time, went on a holiday to the Maldives after season finale.

Journalists: "We always asked about your relationship with Ms. Hande. We could not get a clear answer from you. When did your relationship start?"

A remarkable answer came from Kerem Bürsin to his question.

"We have never hidden our relationship. We said, 'We'll reveal it when the time comes."