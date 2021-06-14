Kerem Bürsin's Ex Serenay Sarıkaya Threatened With Murder!

A state of anger hanging on the Turkish street after news that Turkish actress Serenay Sarıkaya withdrew from a biography movie that will tell the story of the late singer Bergen Sarılmışer, who was killed by her ex-husband Halis Serbes, due to threats from the latter against Serenay and the crew, reporting Foochia.com

The website added that the ex husband has made provocative statements to the press after the announcement of the film titled 'Woman of Pain', saying: "your concern is not to reduce violence against women, but rather to interfere in the privacy of others."

He added: "No one knows what happens behind closed doors." Then he asked producers of the movie: "Who did you take the permission from to shoot this movie? I will not let anyone film anything without my consent."

It was also circulated that the man had threatened everyone who would participate in the film, including artist Serenay Sarıkaya, who decided to withdraw despite her previous enthusiasm to present the character due to fear of her life and to avoid any problems, especially since the ex husband of Bergen has many precedents of violence.

Bergen, whose real name is Belgin Sarışık, was born on 16 July 1960 in Mersin. After her parents' divorce, she moved to Ankara with her mother Sebahat Çakır in 1966.

Bergen, who went to Adana for business after Ankara, met Halis Serbes and married a year later.

While her career in art continued, Bergen could not stand her husband's violence and ran away from him many times.

In October 1982, while she was working in İzmir, her husband throw nitric acid on her, causing her to lose her right eye.

Her ex-husband was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and it is remarkable that after his release from prison, he contacted her and persuaded her to return to him, which actually happened, but Bergen's mother did not accept the matter and persuaded her to escape from him.

However, his response was stronger this time, as he shot Bergen on August 14, 1989, while she was singing in a casino.

The strange thing is that the sentence for Halis Serbes was less this time, as he was imprisoned for only 7 years, and when he was released, he married again and gave birth to his son.

Bergin was buried in the city of Mersin, and her fans placed a memorial at her grave open to visitors. Bergen left in her career one film, 129 songs, and 11 albums.