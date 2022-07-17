Kerem Bürsin's New Series to Air in Spain

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

On Friday, Turkish news sites announced that Spanish TV is preparing to air Kerem Bürsin's series' ''Waiting for the Sun (Güneşi Beklerken)'' and ''Matter of Respect (Seref Meselesi)''

Sites revealed that the decision to air the news series' was after Kerem's incredible success in his series alongside Hande Erçel, 'Love is in the Air (Sen Çal Kapımı).

The series Love is in the Air also goes by the name 'Knock on my Door'.

Soon after his acting alongisde Hande, Kerem had a huge fan base located in Spain, and lately has been visiting it a lot.

Also with a fan base in Spain is Turkish actor Can Yaman, who gained fame after starring in the series 'Daydreamer'