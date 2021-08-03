'F**king Love'! Kerem Bürsin's Upcoming Project After Sen Çal Kapimi Revealed

The person in charge of giving life to Serkan Bolat in the successful Turkish series Sen Çal Kapimi has a project in hand.

Kerem Bürsin is very clear about his new big project after the end of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

The star in charge of starring in the Turkish romantic series that has so much triumphed globally with the love story of Eda and Serkan, is ready to leave his character behind, and once he says goodbye to Serkan Bolat, filming of his new project will begin, this time in the form of a movie.

However, at this new stage, Kerem Bürsin will continue to work alongside the director of Sen Çal Kapimi, Altan Donmez, who will also be in charge of directing and producing the new film.

As Turkish news website Teammy recaps, Donmez's production company Adg Medya has partnered with Kerem Bürsin to adapt the novel 'Ask Köpekliktir' by Turkish author Ahmet Ümit, a writer specializing in 'thriller novels' that already has more than 10 books in its bibliography.

Kerem Bürsin gave exclusive statements to Hürriyet newspaper about the new project, and here's everything we know so far.

WHEN DOES FILMING START?

There is not much information in this regard, but the actor has assured that he will start working on the new project once filming Sen Çal Kapimi ends.

At the moment, the second season of the successful Turkish series was released not long ago in Turkey and is about to arrive to Spain, where Mediaset already announced to air it soon.

Last April, it was reported that Kerem Bürsin will produce a new project, leaving doors open whether he will stand in front of cameras in the new movie or not.

A few weeks ago, Donmez production company confirmed the launch of the project through ADG MEDYA Instagram account, captioning the post with "Very soon".

In the image, we do not see Bürsin and, in fact, although the actor is committed to the project as a producer, it has not yet transpired if he will be in charge of playing the main character.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

The title translated into English of Ask Köpekliktir is 'F**king Love', and it is precisely that feeling, love, that the author explores in depth in his work, written in 2004.

Apparently the protagonist of the story is a character known as Commissioner Nevzat, who has already appeared in other novels by Ahmet Ümit.

Whether or not Bürsin will be in charge of embodying the character remains to be seen, but undoubtedly the love theme fits like a glove in the actor's registry, who week after week continues to fall in love with Serkan Bolat.